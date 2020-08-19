Ghanaian actor, Stephen Atanga, popularly known as Don Little, has expressed his profound gratitude to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin for helping him foot the bills for his mandatory quarantine.

Don Little was among the celebrities who were stranded abroad as a result of the Coronavirus-induced closure of Ghana’s borders.

Although the government evacuated some of its citizens from the United States of America and other places to Ghana, they were asked to pay the hotel charges for the mandatory quarantine – an amount Don could not afford to pay.

There are reports that upon hearing Don’s story, Eugene offered to pay the bills for the actor.

In a video, Don Little is seen thanking the Eugene Arhin for the kind gesture.

“Thank you so much Mr. Eugene Arhin and Madam Afia Akoto, Deputy CEO of Masloc,” he wrote on Instagram.

Don Little has starred in movies such as ‘Hidden Gold’, ‘Cat and Mouse’, ‘Tom and Jerry’, ‘Mpaninfo Adesua’, among others.