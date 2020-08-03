Germany will conduct mandatory tests of travelers returning from areas with a high risk of Covid-19, according to the health ministry.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said: “We have first drafts. We want to coordinate this well with the states because they need to implement it at airports and train stations.”

Germany has been less badly affected by the pandemic than some European countries, but cases are rising.

On Monday, the number of confirmed cases in Germany rose by 509 to 210,402. The death toll rose by seven to 9,148, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease, and control prevention agency.