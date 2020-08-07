The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 455 new positive cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), increasing the country’s case count to 40,097.
Eight new deaths have also been recorded, pushing the number of fatalities from the virus in Ghana to 206.
This was confirmed in the latest update by the GHS published on its website on Friday, August 7, 2020.
“A total of 455 new cases were reported on August 4, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 15 July to 3 August 2020 as seen in Figure 11 but reported from the lab on August 4,” the GHS stated on its website.
Per the update, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 36,638 putting the active cases at 3,253.
Seven persons are said to be in critical condition, four of which have been put on ventilators.
The Greater Accra Region continues to lead in terms of cumulative cases at the regional level.
With 20,300 confirmed cases so far, the region leads the Ashanti and Western regions which are second and third on the table of regions with a high number of confirmed cases; 9,972 and 2,766 cumulative cases respectively.
Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 20,300
Ashanti Region – 9,972
Western Region – 2,766
Eastern Region – 1,809
Central Region – 1,669
Volta Region – 614
Bono East Region – 569
Western North Region – 526
Bono Region – 439
Northern Region – 424
Ahafo Region – 364
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 204
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9