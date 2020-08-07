The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 455 new positive cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), increasing the country’s case count to 40,097.

Eight new deaths have also been recorded, pushing the number of fatalities from the virus in Ghana to 206.

This was confirmed in the latest update by the GHS published on its website on Friday, August 7, 2020.

“A total of 455 new cases were reported on August 4, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 15 July to 3 August 2020 as seen in Figure 11 but reported from the lab on August 4,” the GHS stated on its website.

Per the update, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 36,638 putting the active cases at 3,253.

Seven persons are said to be in critical condition, four of which have been put on ventilators.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead in terms of cumulative cases at the regional level.

With 20,300 confirmed cases so far, the region leads the Ashanti and Western regions which are second and third on the table of regions with a high number of confirmed cases; 9,972 and 2,766 cumulative cases respectively.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 20,300

Ashanti Region – 9,972

Western Region – 2,766

Eastern Region – 1,809

Central Region – 1,669

Volta Region – 614

Bono East Region – 569

Western North Region – 526

Bono Region – 439

Northern Region – 424

Ahafo Region – 364

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 204

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9