The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is calling on Ghanaians not to be complacent in observing the various safety protocols as Ghana records less Covid-19 cases.

According to the NCCE, the low COVID cases recorded lately has led to many Ghanaians becoming complacent especially in the wearing of nose masks.

Speaking to the media after a sensitization exercise in Accra, the Deputy Director of Operations at the National Commission for Civic Education, Samuel Asare Akuamoah, said the NCCE will keep educating Ghanaians with the hope that its desired outcome will be achieved.

“The challenge is the complacency and people not even believing in the existence of the disease. We are definitely going to have such people around and we will also not relent in our efforts to keep engaging them because attitudinal change takes a long time,” he said.

“They have formed a kind of attitude that we need to work against and this is why we are sustaining our awareness-raising campaign and we believe that as we keep doing it we are going to get some of these people to change their minds because we are combining a number of strategies and we believe that as we move with the strategy, these people will be targeted in such a way that we will be able to yield some results out of the encounter.”