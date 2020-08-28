The Nigerian authorities have postponed the resumption of international passenger flights by a week.

The flights will now resume on 5 September instead of the previously announced date of 29 August.

Officials have said the delay was due to logistical issues not related to aviation – including enforcing coronavirus safety restrictions.

The ministry of aviation said it regretted the delay and described the new date as “sacrosanct”.

Nigeria suspended international passenger flights in March as part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic flights resumed last month.