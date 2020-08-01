An aspirant for the position of General Secretary for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Joseph Kwadwo Afari-Yeboah says the current electoral predicament of the party points to weak leadership.

He said to the extent that the party has not held a national congress to elect its leaders including national officers, parliamentary and presidential candidates barely four months to a national election, one can say the party’s leadership has failed.

In a Citi News interview, he said there is the urgent need for an overhaul of the party to enable it to regain its vibrancy and influence in Ghana’s body politics.

He said it was surprising that some of the existing leaders who have superintended over the party’s woes are still vying to remain in office.

“The fact that CPP at this material moment hasn’t gone to congress means that we have had and keep on having leadership challenges. With 3 months to elections and we don’t have national executives, it means that there is leadership failure but some of them [leaders] are still contesting to be back into office but I think that we have failed our party,” he said.

He further called for commitment on the part of the party members to rebuild the party’s structure.

“We as members and leaders have failed our party and it is important that we have a total overhaul of the structure of the leadership of the party and even members becoming more committed towards the rebuilding of the party,” he added.

CPP primaries

It is unclear yet when the CPP will hold its national congress as some members of the party earlier this year secured a court injunction against the congress planned for March 2020.

The plaintiffs in their statement of claim prayed the court for an order declaring the 2019 Regional elections of the party conducted and championed by Hajia Hamdatu Haruna and James Kobina Bomfeh, legally and constitutionally flawed.

Meanwhile, some aspirants have already gone public expressing their interest to contest various positions int the party.

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, the election 2016 Presidential Candidate of the party has declared his intention to contest for the flagbearership position going into 2020.

A Commissioner of Oaths, Eben Agbenya has also declared his intention to contest for the position of General Secretary.