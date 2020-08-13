The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has criticised some policies introduced by the governing New Patriotic Party government.

The CPP argues that policies such as the Nation’s Builders Corps (NABCo) have no policy direction aimed at safeguarding the future of the youth.

Speaking at a Youth Forum organized by CDD-Ghana and Youth Bridge Foundation, the greater Accra Deputy Youth Organizer of the Convention People’s Party, Afelik Abogba said, should the CPP be given the mandate come December 7, the needs of the youth will be prioritized.

“NABCo is a policy for the youth and it has no legal backing. NABCo has no policy framework. NABCo has no exit plan. In other words, after three years, you move out with nothing. So after NABCo what next? There is no direction with no framework. These are not policies for the youth. These are policies for politicians,” he said.

NABCo initiative good

Some beneficiaries of the NABCo say the initiative has significantly impacted their livelihoods and has adequately prepared them for the job market.

Aside from the positive testimonies, the non-payment of allowances have been one of the challenges that beneficiaries of the program face.

They have threatened to embark on a number of protests to press home their demands.

11,000 NABCo beneficiaries find permanent jobs

Earlier last year, some 11,000 beneficiaries of the NABCo exited from the programme after successfully securing employment or establishing their own businesses.

This is according to the Chief Executive of NABCo, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars.

Although 100,000 people were recruited at the beginning, several of them subsequently exited upon finding a source of livelihood.

NABCo

In 2018, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the NABCo initiative for employing some 100,000 jobless graduates.

The programme operates seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

The beneficiaries were engaged for three years and earned a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

Modules

The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

Under the Feed Ghana module, the graduates were engaged as agricultural extension officers to help farmers, while under the Educate Ghana module, the beneficiaries ertr posted to Senior High Schools (SHSs) to teach especially Science and Mathematics.

In the case of the Revenue Ghana module, the graduates worked with the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue, while under the Heal Ghana module, unemployed nurses were engaged to work in the health sector.

In respect of the Enterprise Ghana module, graduates were assigned to various private sector enterprises for jobs and skills training, as well as development.

Graduates who chose the Digitise Ghana module were also posted to the IT sector where they were attached to the National Identification Authority (NIA), the Ghana Post, the Births and Deaths Registry or the Land Title Registry to work.

In the case of the Governance Ghana module, the graduates were attached to various local government authorities.