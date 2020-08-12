The old students Association of Bright Senior High School (SHS) in Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region has downplayed calls by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council for the closure of the school.

The Council made the demand following the alleged assault of both WAEC officials and a journalist by students undertaking the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a statement signed by the secretary of the old students, they condemned the acts but disagreed for the school to be shut down.

They contend that last week’s incident cannot be enough justification for closing down the school.

“We want to make the point that, the Akyem- Abuakwa Traditional Council cannot use the unfortunate and really disturbing incident as a perfect ground to justify their demand for the closure of Bright SHS. This statement made by the Traditional Council has no evidential backings and we believe are mere accusations and expression of opinions. To put forth our stance, there is no justification for the statement made by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council,” the statement noted.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, in its statement, had accused the proprietor of Bright SHS of engaging in “ultra-commercial and profiteering aims which runs against the established interest of the educational policy and integrity of public examination” for over ten years.

According to the Council, the recent happening at the school “confirms several reports of corrupt and exploitative motives” of the school as this is not the first time the school has allegedly bribed certain WAEC officials and invigilators to supply answers to students in the examination hall.

But the old students have rejected these claims insisting that: “If their claims of ‘falsified results’ could stand unshakingly, then their answer must be unyieldingly solid to flaw our stance. So again, we the Old Students of the reputable Bright senior high school want to make it clear to the general public that the statement made by Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council is a sheer grammatical construction, hence need not to be considered.”

Already, the school authorities have described as untruthful, the statement from the Traditional Council regarding the conduct of examinations in the school over the past decade.