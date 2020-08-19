The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it is disturbed about the leaking of the confidential information on examiners.

The said document contains the names, schools, subjects, telephone numbers, home and email addresses, and other details of the examiners.

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, who raised the alarm on this, as well as leaks in Core Mathematics and Chemistry Practical Papers in a social media post, accused WAEC and the Ghana Education Service of collusion in the matter.

But the Public Relations Officer for WAEC, Agnes Tei Cudjoe downplayed the concerns and also said it will not compromise the integrity of the marking process.

“Management has started investigations into it. We want to tell all stakeholders to rest assured that this does not mean people or the marking process is going to be compromised or anything like that,” she said to Citi News.

She, however, admitted that it was an extremely sensitive document.

“When the examination board meets to approve lists of examiners for a number of years, we don’t ever let anybody take that document out because it is a confidential document.”

Kofi Asare, however, criticised WAEC’s attitude to leaks, which appear to be an annual occurrence for mostly examination questions.

He believes the Council’s posturing also does not help in resolving the problem.

“They have always been denying. Their approach to leaks is to always deny,” he complained on Eyewitness News.

“It serves no purpose in engaging them in such matters… they are interested in protecting the sanctity and integrity of their institution rather than that of the WASSCE assessment.”