A Security Analyst, Captain Retired Joel Sowu is calling for the return of calm to Dome Faase in the Greater Accra region following violent clashes in the area earlier this week.

Hundreds of fear-stricken residents in the area on Wednesday fled following the clash that left a number of people, including two military personnel, injured.

The incident led to the deployment of more military personnel to the town.

Captain Sowu said a lasting solution must be found to the boundary problem to ensure that peace reigns in the area.

“I would ask for calm. What we need to do is look for the traditional areas, look for the demarcation that ought to be there. The root cause is an issue about boundaries so if we can resolve the issue these things will not rear their ugly heads,” he said.

The coalition of Ga communities had alleged that the Mponuahene of Akyem Apadwa and the Akyem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region were taking their farmlands from them hence the resistance that led to the chaos on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Following the incident on Tuesday, some residents told Citi News that military personnel deployed to the area to ensure peace moved from one house to the other, demanding to see the men in the house.

Another resident who has since fled the community said the men who were caught were beaten and taken somewhere they do not know about.

Meanwhile, Citi FM/TV reporters who visited Dome Faase to cover the latest developments in the area, following a clash over a land boundary dispute were harassed by military officers deployed to the area.

Citi News’ Frema Adunyame who visited the area with another reporter, said military officers heckled them and forcibly deleted visuals from their camera.