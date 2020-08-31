Dutch – Ghanaian player Darren Coffie has signed for Brazilian side Clube Esportivo Passense to play in this seasons state football league. Coffie lastly played 2 seasons for Morton College in the United States.

After sitting out a year with a knee injury, he did not lose hope but kept training, getting stronger and better. He trained with dutch amateur side De Valk and recovered shortly under guidance of former Black Star Eric Addo at the u-21 side of FC Eindhoven.

He now has the chance to prove himself in Brazil, and we wish him the best of luck.

When asked what motivated him the most, he answered “My belief in Jesus Christ and His promise to me that I can do all things because He strengthens me”.

His dream and desire is to represent his country with the Black Stars of Ghana someday, and at this rate of determination and drive, why not?!!!