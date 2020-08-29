The National Democratic Congress will today, Saturday, August 29, 2020, hold the final phase of its parliamentary primaries in five constituencies in the Eastern Region.

The Nkawkaw, Mpraeso, Atiwa East, Fanteakwa South and New Juaben North constituencies are currently without parliamentary candidates.

A special acclamation will also be carried out at the Kade, Akropong, Akyem Swedru, Atiwa West constituencies for individuals who are running unopposed.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Treasurer of the party, Richard Lartey speaking to Citi News over the exercise, said: “Conducting the exercise in phases was deliberate. It didn’t mean we didn’t have people standing in any of the constituencies.”

“Today, we are conducting elections in five constituencies…We won’t entertain any vigilante activities at the polling centres. The party is ready. This is the last phase of our preparatory process.

The party is ready and we hope things go on as planned.” he said.