The Electoral Commission (EC) has exceeded its 15 million voter registration target.

According to the Commission, over 15.1 million voters have been registered as of Saturday, August 1, 2020.

This will account for the significant portion of the projected 17 million figure of Ghanaians currently over the age of 18.

A Deputy Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, at a Let the Citizen Know forum on Monday morning [August 3, 2020], highlighted what the Commission called a major milestone.

It also expects more persons to be registered in the final phase of the voter registration exercise.

“What the current figure indicates is that we have exceeded our target of 15 million. As we have indicated, the commission is deeply committed to registering all those of have qualified.”

“In the remaining days of the registration exercise, we expect to see the numbers increasing in the regions where the registrations are taking place in urban centres with a lot of people,” Dr. Asare said.

EC noted that Ghana’s four most populous regions are giving provided “almost 58 percent of all registered voters.”

These are the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti and Central Regions.

The voter registration exercise took off on July 30 and is scheduled to end on Thursday, August 6 2020.

This will be followed by a targeted mop-up exercise.

Despite some political tensions that have resulted in violence and claims of government intimidation in opposition strongholds, the EC has maintained that the voter registration exercise has so far been very successful.