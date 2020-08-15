Eight more people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease in Ghana, increasing the death count to 231.

An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that 147 new cases have pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 42,210.

16,498 of the total number of cases were discovered through routine surveillance, while 25,712 was by tracing particular contacts to persons who had been infected with the disease.

The number of active cases, however, have again reduced to 1,832.

Of the active cases, 16 and five persons are in severe and critical conditions respectively.

Meanwhile, 40,147 persons have recovered from the disease.

This latest update refers to Ghana’s COVID-19 situation as of August 13, 2020, according to the GHS.

The general public is still advised to keep washing their hands with soap under running water, wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and observing all COVID-19 safety protocols.