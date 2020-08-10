The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News bulletin with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu are;

– NPP demands apology from NDC for inciting ethnic sentiments in just ended voter registration exercise

– GES reviews sanctions on 13 dismissed WASSCE candidates after Akufo-Addo’s intervention

– Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council demands immediate closure of Bright SHS over WASSCE chaos

– Former President Mahama condemns violence at voter registration centre at Nkrankwanta

-NDC demands full account, disclosure of persons behind ‘fraudulent’ PDS deal.