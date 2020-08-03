In this edition of the Eyewitness News;

– The big news story in the bulletin, had to do with alleged military deployments in the Banda constituency

-The Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has been challenging the NDC and their Flagbearer Ex-President Mahama to provide evidence on the military’s suppression of some individuals during the on-going voter registration

-Rawlings’ reaction to Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s book, “Working with Rawlings”

– The EC in a press conference also disclosed that they had crossed the 15 million target for the registration exercise.