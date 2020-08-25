The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo and Zoe Abu Baidoo-Addo
– G/R: Soldiers, residents of Dome Faase critically injured after clash over land ownership
– Ghana records nine new COVID-19 deaths as active case drops to 1,604
– We’ve paid all depositors of collapsed banks – BoG Governor
We saved deposits of 4.6 million Ghanaians with financial sector cleanup – Bawumia
On the point blank segment, Selorm Adonoo interviewed the deputy minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum on the latest happenings in the educational sector.