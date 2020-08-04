The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Frema Adunyame;

– U/E: Self-styled witch-doctors in Widana sentenced to four years imprisonment

– NDC trying to undermine peaceful voter registration with lies – NPP

– NPP not seeking to suppress votes in Volta Region – Mustapha Hamid

– Brigitte Dzogbenuku, two others pick form for PPP flagbearer race

– Akufo-Addo using diabolic, nation-wrecking agenda to prevent voters from registering – NDC

– Awoshie residents protest after four-year-old is knocked down by car

On the point blank segment, there was a playback of excerpts of the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye’s Founders’ lectures.