– 2020 WASSCE: WAEC reports leaked examiners’ contact list to police, the minority in parliament have also called for the cancellation of the leaked papers

– Umaru Sanda Amadu also interviewed Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide and MP for Ningo Prampram Sam George on the NPP’s result fair on infrastructure.

– We’re constructing real roads; not ones for Green Book propaganda – President Nana Addo

– 101 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana; death toll now 256

– 2020 polls: NPP poised to win massively in Greater Accra Region – Ishmael Ashitey