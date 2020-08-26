The big stories this edition of the Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo and Zoe Abu Baidoo are;

– Military officers deployed to Dome Faase harass Citi TV/FM reporters, Citi News’ Nii Armah Ammah and Frema Adunyame joined Selorm on the issue and the latest updates in the area.

– Rawlings issues scathing response to Kwamena Ahwoi’s controversial book.

– Mahama promises to introduce cooperative mining to regulate the sector.

– Ghanaians want Political Parties Act enforced to fight corruption – GACC Report