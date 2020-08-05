In this edition of the Eyewitness News bulletin;
– Former President John Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo on trampling on Ghana’s democracy to hang on power.
– There was also a story of former Government appointees in erstwhile NDC administration distancing themselves from excerpts of Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s book detailing how they were contacted to taunt former President John Rawlings
– New MPs’ participation in law-making process ‘abysmal’ – Haruna Iddrisu
– Voter registration: EC to hold mop-up exercise from August 8 – 9
– Priestess remanded into police custody over Kafaba lynching.