In this edition of the Eyewitness News bulletin;

– Former President John Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo on trampling on Ghana’s democracy to hang on power.

– There was also a story of former Government appointees in erstwhile NDC administration distancing themselves from excerpts of Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s book detailing how they were contacted to taunt former President John Rawlings

– New MPs’ participation in law-making process ‘abysmal’ – Haruna Iddrisu

– Voter registration: EC to hold mop-up exercise from August 8 – 9

– Priestess remanded into police custody over Kafaba lynching.