Thirty-six-year-old farmer, Kwabena Naaba Asanu is in the grips of the Yeji Police in the Bono East Region for shooting and killing his friend, Elijah Nankuasi over GHS50.

The incident occurred at Zabrama in the Pru West District.

Brother of the deceased, Joseph Dipaaba who disclosed this to Citi News narrated what led to the shooting of his brother: “Kwabena Naaba Asanu owes my brother GHS100 which he paid GHS50. My brother later demanded the rest of the GHS50 which resulted in a fight. Asanu rushed to his room picked a gun and shot my brother at a close-range killing him instantly.”

The Pru East District Police Commander, Superintendent Thomas Owoahene Acheampong confirmed the incident and said it is under investigation.

Also, the alleged killer is receiving treatment at the St Mathias Catholic Hospital at Yeji after he was beaten by residents.

The remains of the deceased is also at the same hospital morgue pending autopsy.