Hundreds of fear-stricken residents of Dome Faase in the Greater Accra Region have fled following a clash that left a number of people, including two military personnel, injured.

The incident has led to the deployment of more military personnel to the town.

One resident, who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity, said the soldiers had been harassing them for some time now.

“I fled Dome Faase to my aunty’s place because of the clashes that are going on there. The situation there is very bad. We are not able to go anywhere. They are shooting all over the place. Some children are hurt. They have not eaten. Most residents are running out of their houses to hide in bushes.”

Two individuals, believed to be military personnel and some civilians, sustained injuries after the clash on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The coalition of Ga communities had alleged that the Mponuahene of Akyem Apadwa and the Akyem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region were taking their farmlands from them hence the resistance that led to the chaos on Tuesday.

One of the two military men who was assaulted by the angry crowd who spoke to Citi News about the development said they were wrongly assaulted.