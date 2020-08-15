A fire outbreak which started around 12:30 am on Saturday, 15th August 2020 on the Kingston Avenue at the Takoradi Market Circle has destroyed about five stores.

First Samuel, a popular provision shop at the market was also affected by the inferno.

The Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Fire Service, DO3 Emma Bonney told Citi News several groceries were destroyed in the fire-outbreak which took five hours before it was finally put under control.

He said, they deployed about seven fire tenders before they were able to bring the inferno under control.

This comes barely a day after fire destroyed a number of structures at a kiosk estate at Shiashie in Accra.

Part of the Electoral Commission’s Greater Accra Regional office was also gutted by fire on Friday.