The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it has commenced investigations to unravel the cause of yesterday [Friday] evening’s fire outbreak at the ‘Kiosk Estate’ in Shiashe, Accra.

Fire service officials also say the fire was widespread due to the number of explosives in the area.

Over 100 wooden structures which serve as homes for some squatters were burnt to ashes as occupants struggled to salvage their belongings.

The extent of damage is not yet known.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ellis Robinson Okoe, has told Citi News, information is being gathered to ascertain how the inferno started.

“Since yesterday, we have been trying to douse the fire. We actually extinguished the fire at 2:57 am this morning. But then, I came here this morning for observation and I realised that there are small pockets of fire within that could escalate so I have called my men to ensure that everything is doused before we leave here.

“We are conducting investigations into the cause of the fie. We have about 6,000 occupants here and they are giving us different versions of what happened. So we are putting all those together to know the cause of the fire.”

Earlier, an eyewitness noted Citi News that the fire spread to other kiosks quickly because of poor spacing.

“I can say its about 100 kiosks. There’s no [gap] in between the kiosks thus causing the fire to spread faster. Those in the kiosks all came out when they saw the fire. I think it started in one of the kiosks and extended to other parts”.

Intervention for residents

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, visited the scene and assured that his outfit will come to the aid of the residents there.

The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Alhassan, also said she provided accommodation for the affected residents at a church in the constituency.