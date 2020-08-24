France will soon impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from the UK, to mirror the restrictions imposed by the British government earlier this month on people arriving from France, the country’s junior minister for European affairs told French TV (in French).

“We will have a reciprocal measure so that the British do not close the border in one direction. There will no doubt be restrictive measures for travellers returning from the United Kingdom,” Clément Beaune said on Monday morning.

The measures would be decided in the next few days, he added.

Currently, travellers arriving in France from the UK are asked to declare they do not have any coronavirus symptoms or have not been in contact with a confirmed case 14 days prior to travelling.