The first part of this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) was held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

13 awards were given out at the event. The rest of the awards will be given out on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The 21st Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival was scheduled to be climaxed with a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August 2020.

Dubbed the VGMA Weekend, the event is aimed at celebrating Ghana’s steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.

In all, 30 Awards will be presented and on the 30th of August, the frontline workers of COVID-19 will be honoured with the VGMA COVID-19 Heroes Concert.

Check below the full list of winners of the Industry Awards given out on Friday:

Traditional Artiste – Tesa Cultural Troupe

Instrumentalist – Emmanuel Bludo

Best Male Vocalist – MOG

Female Vocalist – Celestine Donkor

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record of the Year – Bolgatanga Girl

Sound Engineer – Dan Grahl

Best Video – Killing Me by Cina Soul

Group of the Year – DopeNation

Producer of the Year – MOG

International Collaboration – Sarkodie ft. Rudebwoy (Lucky)

African Artiste – Burna Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko