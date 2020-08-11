Government has secured funding to construct 12 new hospitals across the country, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has said.

These hospitals are aside from the President’s ambitious plan to construct the 88 hospitals in needy districts as well as the promise to construct six new regional hospitals and rehabilitate the Effia Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi.

The Minister said this initiative is to address the infrastructural deficit of the health sector.

“We have sourced for funding and Cabinet has approved and Parliament has approved, and the Finance Ministry is working very hard for us to access money and we are just about tapping into money for these projects.”

“We will do sod cutting for all these projects this year,” the Minister added.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu also expressed hope that President Akufo-Addo will still be in power when the projects are ready for unveiling.

“There is no justification why you should not have another four years to come and commission the projects you have started,” he said.

Some of the towns expected to benefit from these 12 hospitals are Jumako, Nkwatia, Achiase, Adukrom, Suame, Manso Nkwanta and Kpone Katamanso.

The Minister was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Maternity Block and the Neurology and Nephrology Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He did not give details on where the funding the 12 hospitals was coming from.