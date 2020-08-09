The leader – Risk Communication for COVID-19 National response Team, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye has said that, Ghana is making significant progress against the COVID-19 battle due to measures put in place by the government, Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health.

According to Dr Da Costa, the infection rates of active cases keep declining.

The infections have reduced from around 3,500 to about 2,625 against the background of easing restrictions.

He stated that, the country has made positive strives in the COVID-19 fight due to the government and health agencies pragmatic measures that were put in place to help curb the increasing rate of the case counts.

Speaking in an interview with Kingdom News, Dr. Da Costa reiterated that Ghana’s active case count has been declining over the past weeks and this has been as a result of the hard work of health officials together with government and citizen’s support.

He called on Ghanaians to report to health facilities with urgency when they see signs of the virus as he says most of the COVID-19 deaths recorded were as a result of patients’ reporting to the hospital late.

Dr. Da Costa urged Ghanaians to always comply with all the safety measures to curb the spread of the virus as government also continues to enforce the protocols and measures.