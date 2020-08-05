Eight new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Ghana. This raises the death toll to 199.

The country has also recorded 574 new cases pushing the case count to 39,075.

The latest update was announced in a post on the Ghana Health Service’s website.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the cases were reported in the lab on August 2, 2020.

A total of 35,563 clinical recoveries have also been recorded in Ghana.

Ghana’s current active case count stands at 3,313.

Out of this number, seven are in a critical condition, five on ventilators, and 23 in severe condition.

A total of 405,817 tests have been conducted in the country since March 2020.

The North East and the Upper East, Upper West regions have no active cases currently.

