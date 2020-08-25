Ghana has recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths. This raises the country’s death toll to 270.

This was announced by the Ghana Health Service in its latest update on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 95 new cases of the disease.

This has also raised the cumulative case count to 43,717.

However, a total of 41,843 recoveries has also been recorded in the country.

Ghana’s current active cases stand at 1,604.

Since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana in March 2020, a total of 436,253 have been conducted.

Currently, four regions have no active cases.

These regions are North East, Upper East, Upper West and the Savannah regions.

Regional breakdown

