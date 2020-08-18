Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll is now 248 as nine new deaths have been recorded in the country.

This was contained in an update by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

340 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country raising the cumulative figure to 42,993.

The number of persons who have recorded from the disease has also risen to 40,796.

Ghana’s current active case count stands at 1,949.

Ghana has done a total of 428,695 tests from March 2020 to August 2020.

Currently, four regions in Ghana have no active cases of COVID-19.

These are the North East, Savannah, Upper East, and the Upper West Regions.

Regional breakdown

Follow @Khaptain4real

