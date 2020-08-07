Business Links Africa, a network of Ghanaian professionals, academicians, and entrepreneurs across the globe have presented Oxygen Concentrator and assorted personal protective equipment to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

The GHS36,000 worth of items came from the voluntary contributions of the over 200 members spread across the globe to aid the hospital to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Citi News during the presentation to the hospital, Project Director for the Business Links Africa, Nana Kweku Sikahene said they found it inevitable as Ghanaian professionals to also pay their due in the fight against the pandemic.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been collecting money for over a month and a half now. We thought it was time to be able to contribute something to support what was going on in Ghana.”

“The pandemic has really brought out the importance of frontline medical staff. So we feel really good that we have been able to do something small for them.”

He added that they took pain to make sure their support meet the critical needs of the hospital.

“We know the government is doing its bit at the national level, but we also wanted to make a little bit of impact with the little that we have. So we decided to find a good regional hospital that is doing something significant for the area, and Effia-Nkwanta Hospital is what we chose. We came to the hospital to find out what was really needed and we were informed about the Oxygen Concentrator.”

“This is because when you’re COVID-19 positive, breathing is a difficulty and you need oxygen, so that was one of the most important things and we were able to find that even though that was the most expensive item. We then got them some oximeters to check blood pressure and temperature, the overalls to protect the frontline workers, and some mask.”

The Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr. Joseph Tambil, on behalf of the hospital expressed appreciation to the professionals that make up Business Links Africa for the support in this time of need.

“As the management of this hospital, we have exhibited in more ways that we are serious and mean business. We want to make sure that every little resource we receive from government or other sources are channelled towards the purpose for which they have been brought and this is not going to be different. We keep records of them and the usage can be tracked. These are going to be used judiciously because we know that in these times PPE, in particular, are in shortage. Currently, we are managing suspected cases at our COVID-19 holding area, but those that need critical care are taken to either Cape-Coast or Accra.”

“That would soon change because as we speak, our COVID-19 ICU which is an eight-bed capacity facility is about 95 percent complete and we are getting this place ready in conjunction with GIZ. Each bed would be equipped with a ventilator so that we can appropriately care for people who may get infected in the Western and Western North Regions. We are most grateful to Business Links Africa.”

While wishing all healthcare practitioners and citizens the best of care during these challenging times, Business Links Africa also thanked its members for the donations received to purchase the Oxygen Concentrator and the PPE for the health practitioners.