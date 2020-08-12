Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 2,029.

168 COVID-19 new cases recorded in the country have pushed the total case count to 41,572.

Eight more deaths have also been recorded increasing the toll to 223.

This was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s Website on August 12, 2020.

Four regions out of the 16 do not have any active cases.

They are Upper West, Upper East, Savannah and North East regions.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead the active cases chart with 766 current cases.

Ashanti Region also has 538 active cases followed by Central Region and Eastern Region with 242 and 228 active cases respectively.

The region with the least number of active cases is the Bono Region with three cases.