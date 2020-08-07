The Ghana Immigration Service GIS has been provided with logistics by the European Union to augment efforts by the government in ensuring safe migration by securing Ghana’s borders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items which include vehicles, laptops, motorbikes and medical supplies amounting to 280,000 Euros will strengthen the capacity of GIS to respond to COVID-19 related issues at Ghana’s borders.

Addressing the media during the presentation of the logistics, Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery said the move will also protect the country from recording new cases of COVID-19 from foreigners.

He said “in spite of the fact that the government gave 50 vehicles the other time and promised to do more, the EU has realized that Ghana’s efforts are a good one worthy of support”.

The equipment included 5 vehicles made up of 3 pick-ups and 2 minibuses, five motorbikes, 10,000 disposable face masks, 10,000 reusable face masks, 10,000 gloves and 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizers and 15 laptops.

The four-year Strengthening Border Security Ghana project by the GIS which received the support from EU aims at improving border management and security in Ghana by reducing irregular migration, human trafficking, smuggling of goods and other cross-border crimes.