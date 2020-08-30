Ghanaian gospel musician Lionel Nortey has released a new song titled ‘Undisputed God’.

The song talks about the greatness of God and his mercies on humankind.

The classic video to the song was directed by Benn Koppoe.

Born into a family of singers Lionel Nortey is a worshipper by calling.

A prolific song writer, artist and a singer of the Godpel of Jesus Christ.

Lionel officially started active ministry when he released Mantse in 2017. He later on released songs such as Holy One, Shidaa, Manner of love & Hallelujah with Gospel sensational Carl clottey