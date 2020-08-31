Global Young Leaders Alliance (GYLA) Ghana chapter has donated some personal protective equipment to Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The donation which forms part of the group’s COVID-19 Community Support Response was to support the school in an anticipation of schools reopening in the country.

Presenting the items to the school on August 28, 2020, the GYLA Ghana Coordinator, Anastasia Kulah, acknowledged the less privileged and persons with disabilities need such gestures to remain safeguarded against the global pandemic.

“Today we are here as earlier promised. We are donating these items; liquid soap, hand sanitizer, and nose masks to Dzorwulu Special School to be used among our less privileged brothers and sisters. It doesn’t end here, it is our hope that we come back here, a few months time with more”, she stated.

The items donated include over 200 pieces of face masks, two gallons of hand sanitizer and four gallons of liquid soap.

The housemaster of the special school, Kenneth Kukor, in accepting the items observed that “no single institution globally is able to handle Coronavirus”.

“We receive these items on behalf of the students and we thank GYLA Ghana for this offer. We are happy and may God bless you with more as you support the poor”, Mr Kukor added

Mr Kukor also urged other benevolent organizations and institutions to emulate the same and donate to the school.

On his part, the headmaster of the special school, Mr Fred Tetteh, explained that although the students are currently at home, the timely donation of the items and its expected impact will be significant when school reopens.

He assured that the items will be used judiciously for its intended purpose.

GYLA is an alumni network of Aiducation International; a Switzerland based non-profit organization which consists of a community of young people working together to create an impact in their communities which translate to global benefit.

The group is currently operating in Kenya, Philippines, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda.