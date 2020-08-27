Vormawor Solomon, a promising hip-hop artiste, known in the showbiz industry as Von has released his debut EP ‘Uncommercial’ today, Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The seven-track EP features other great talents like Toy Boi, Nobody, and others.

Von in an interview with citinewsroom.com said the motive for the EP is to rekindle the fire in him since his previous release in 2018.

He further added that “this EP is not to generate any revenue but to entertain listeners and get them ready for the bigger album.”

Some tracks on the EP include ‘Mini Waa’ which he featured Nobody and ‘We No Finish’ also featuring Toy Boi.

The EP is available on all major online streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and Soundcloud.

Von has also released videos of tracks on the EP.

Below is the video for ‘Confession’, one of the tracks on the EP.