Promising hip-hop artiste, Von is set to release his debut EP ‘Uncommercial’ on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The seven-track EP features other great talents like Toy Boi, Nobody, and others.

Some of the tracks on the EP include ‘Mini Waa’ which he featured Nobody and ‘We No Finish’ also featuring Toy Boi.

The EP will be on all major online streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

The ‘Twerk’ hitmaker was formerly of Ruff Money Records where he released his ‘Twerk’ song and a couple of freestyles.

He joined the label in 2016 and opted out this year.