The police in Accra have arrested 10 persons for engaging in offensive conduct and disrupting the peace at Teshie.

The arrests come on the back of agitations by some 300 rampaging youth who took to the streets of Teshie on Monday, August 10.

The youth armed with bottles, stones, missiles and other offensive weapons attempted vandalizing properties amid chanting of war songs.

The agitation is believed to have been a protest to a directive seeking to ban the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival at Teshie due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This directive did not go down well with some youths who took to the streets to express their displeasure towards the traditional authorities.

All suspects are currently in custody and assisting in police investigation.