There are two things that differentiate between evening and daytime makeup: depth and colour. Usually, for the daytime, women choose light colours and smooth lines. But the same colours can be darkened for an attractive evening look.

From dark smoky eyes paired with light red or dark scarlet lipstick to gold or silver eyes combined with a brown or nude lip shade, the options are many. The choice of an evening look also depends on the outfit you plan on wearing.

Depending on the colour and style of the outfit, you need to choose the shades of your makeup. Evening makeup also has that characteristic glow that you simply cannot imagine for the daytime.

In this article, we are going to discuss some tips on how to do evening makeup correctly so that you can look your best and enjoy your time all evening long. We will not only look at some hacks for evening makeup but also discuss the right product that you are going to need for a perfect look.

Here are a few tips to get you started:

1. Get a Moisturizer and a Primer.

The first step in applying makeup correctly for any type of look is to moisturize your face properly and then apply a primer to make it last. Before applying foundation, you need to prep your skin using a primer.

This step helps in smoothing out fine lines and pores on the face especially on the cheek area. Primer also helps to make the makeup last for a long time. If you plan on partying and enjoying yourself well into the night, this step is a must.

2. Focus on Eye Makeup.

In addition to eyeshadow, your eyes would also need eyeliner and especially kohl because it would help in completing an evening look. To make your eyes more glamorous, choose a good mascara and use it profligately. For a dramatic look, mix a few colours together, and don’t hesitate to experiment with your eyeshadow.

Another important step is to apply eyeliner correctly. If you are not comfortable with liquid eyeliner, go for a pencil eyeliner instead. It’s not only easy to apply but also gives a softer look.

3. Use a Concealer.

Under artificial lights, our imperfections become more pronounced. So, it’s important to use a concealer lavishly when you want to achieve an evening look. First, you need to conceal the dark circles around the eyes.

This step is to be performed right after rubbing in the moisturizer. It’s best to use a finger to apply the concealer under the eyes instead of a sponge so that you can achieve complete coverage.

The next step is to conceal pimples, acne spots, dark spots, and blemishes.

4. Choose an Eyeshadow that Goes with Your Outfit.

The best thing about evening makeup is that it allows you to experiment with a number of different eyeshadows and achieve a look that complements your attire.

If you’re looking for a simple look, go for lighter shades; however, if you have a dramatic look in your mind, choose grey, mauve, silver, or mink. Some women also use glitter eyeshadow, which is a wise decision for an evening look. It is advised not to overdo it because it will then overshadow the other facial features.

5. Apply a Powder Highlighter.

If you have been wondering how some women achieve that beautiful “glow”, the secret lies in the application of a highlighter. Since you are going to be under artificial lights for a long time, there is a need to apply a powder highlighter in just the right areas.

From brow bone and cheekbone to the bridge of your nose, apply it correctly to have the light reflected to achieve that beautiful glow.

Bonus Tips:

A primer is recommended for oily skin only. If you have dry skin, it is better to replace it with a normal moisturizer you regularly use.

Contouring helps to define the angles on your face and achieve an attractive look for evening makeup. Use a bronzer for this purpose and apply it along the jawbone and on the temples.

For a successful evening look, either concentrate on your eyes or your mouth. The key here is not to overdo anything and therefore it’s better to focus on either of these areas.

Try to find a glamorous shimmery eyeshadow for a perfect evening look. Complement it with a matching or contrasting colour depending on the look you have in mind.

If you plan on accentuating your lips, use a lip liner in addition to a bold lipstick. A nude or neutral eyeshadow goes perfectly with bold lips.

Before applying mascara, curl your lashes using an eyelash curler. It is recommended to go for a high-intensity mascara instead of an ordinary one for a perfect evening look.

Evening makeup can be romantic, dramatic, and glamorous. The colours you choose must go with the outfit you’re wearing as well as your skin tone.

It’s recommended to use products you are already familiar with instead of trying out new things that you have no idea about. However, it also helps to see how a concealer and a bronzer must be used to achieve the best results.

6. The Final

When it comes to evening makeup, women usually try to achieve a dramatic look that differs significantly from daytime makeup.

How to do evening makeup correctly is a guide that helps women to achieve a suitable evening makeup look whether they are going to a party or a date.

If you want to make heads turn your way, follow these tips and you will be successful in your goal. Just like daytime makeup, you want your look for the evening to last and so you are going to need a few important products.

From using a face primer to accentuating just a single facial feature, the tips are all practical and useful.