Award-winning Ghanaian actress, writer and producer, Lydia Forson has said that she has no interest in pursuing a political career.

She told Ato Kwamina and Frema Adunyame on Citi TV‘s lifestyle reality show Upside Down that she is rather interested in issues that border on humanity than in politics.

“You know, it’s not an interest in politics; it’s an interest for humanity. I believe that we all need to be in a world where everybody has the basics of life; food, shelter, water–the basic amenities– so it’s not even about politics. It is a desire for me because I know what it’s like to not have and what it’s like to have. And I feel like we have lost our way as humanity,” Miss Forson added.

In 2010, Lydia Forson won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a leading role.

She has also won other awards both on the local and the international movie scene.

She has featured in movies such as ‘The Perfect Picture’, ‘Hotel St. James’, ‘A Letter from Adam’, ‘Keteke’, ‘Sidechick Gang,’ among others.

About Upside Down

The ‘Upside Down’ show is a lifestyle variety show that seeks to entertain families and viewers with inspiring and compelling conversations on Sunday evenings at 7 pm and repeats at 4pm on Monday as well as 2 pm on Fridays.

A number of personalities including outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, Inspector Bediako, Afia Schwarzenegger have so far been interviewed on the show.