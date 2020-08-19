One of the presidential aspirants in the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), William Dowokpor, believes he has what it takes to be a great President for a developing country like Ghana.

He says the management of the country under his leadership is what is needed to make Ghana achieve its utmost economic progress since all previous governments have failed to ensure development needed to turn the fortunes of the citizenry around.

William Dowokpor made this known shortly after he picked his presidential nomination forms for the PPP on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

He expressed worry over what he says has become deep-rooted corruption in the country.

William Dowokpor who contested as the party’s parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the past said if voted into power come December 7, 2020, his government will thrive on transparency and accountability.

“The governance system is porous. If we even take the best governance experts to take over the country with this same 1992 constitution, they will fail. We must hit the road by reforming the constitution so that the foundation will be strong so that when you put any average president there, you can expect some minimum progress. When you have a great President like me, you can expect that we will leapfrog into advanced country status,” he promised.

William Dowokpor is one of the three persons who have picked up nomination forms to contest to be the flagbearer for the PPP.

The two others are Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the party’s running mate in the 2016 election and Dr. Francis Obeng.

For the first time, the party’s founder, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom won’t partake in the Presidential election.

Fraudulent Agyapa agreement

He has also described the recently approved Agyapa Mineral Royalty Agreement by Parliament as a potential avenue for corruption.

The government of Ghana through the Minerals Income Investment Fund set up a limited liability company in the UK as a special purpose vehicle to receive the money Ghana is supposed to earn from gold royalties and Ghana’s equity in gold mining activities.

In exchange, the company will be raising between $500 million and $750 million lump sum for the Ghana government on the Ghana and London Stock exchanges to invest in developmental projects.

“What the PPP has always advocated is that, if we cannot benefit the maximum from our natural resources, then it must remain there. We have reeled under this fraud and lack of transparency for decades.”