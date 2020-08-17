Venerated music producer, Zapp Mallet is looking forward to working with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

He told hosts of Citi TV’s ‘Upside Down’ show, Ato Kwamina and Frema Adunyame, that after working with a lot of renowned musicians in the past, one artiste from the younger generation he would want to work with is Shatta Wale.

“I’d like to work with Shatta Wale! I will send him an email so he shouldn’t worry,” he said.

Zapp, a key figure in the origination of the hiplife genre in Ghana, has worked with a lot of artistes including Reggie Rockstone, Suzzie and Matt, Lord Kenya, Obrafour, Michael Dwamena, Nana Quame and Joe Frazier.

For those who thought Zapp has laid down his tools for music production, he said he is still very active.

“I’m working with a reggae guy from Australia so you can imagine. Sometimes, when we are communicating it’s funny. When he’s up I’m sleeping; when I’m sleeping he’s up and that kind of thing. So that’s how it is. We work a lot with the internet. He mails me the files and I do it,” he added.

Zapp was adjudged best instrumentalist by the Entertainment Critics and Arts Society of Ghana in 1994.

He was adjudged Recording Engineer of the Year in 2002 at the Ghana Music Awards.

In 2011 Ghana Music Awards he won the award for the Producer of the Year.

Shatta Wale is one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, whose recent feature on Beyonce’s ‘Already’, has earned him great spurs in the music space.

He has songs like ‘Kaikai’, ‘Dancehall King’, ‘Miss Money’, ‘Melissa’, ‘Taking Over’, among others.