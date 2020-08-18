New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, has distanced himself from some posters planted by some unidentified groups suggesting that he’s campaigning for the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 Presidential Candidate, John Mahama, instead of campaigning for Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Dr. Anyars, the photos are fake and must be disregarded.

He explained that the posters are rather from the 2016 election campaign, when the NDC kicked against the candidature of Murtala Mohammed, and called for the retention of President John Mahama; but a change in the parliamentary slot.

“My 2020 posters are out and they are definitely not the same and to make matters clear, the John Mahama 2020 campaign posters are not using the same photos. I want to place it on record that a similar banner with Murtala and President Akufo-Addo has emerged indicating yet another ‘skirt and blouse’, and these are the works of some faceless groups setting the stage for some agenda,” Dr. Anyars stated.

Dr. Anyars Ibrahim, who is the Executive Director of the Nation Builders Corps Programme (NABCo), further stated that, “With the rare privilege of serving as the CEO of one of the biggest social interventions and investment in the youth of Ghana, the track record of the visionary President that President Akufo-Addo represents is unparalleled. What is the record of the former President to court the affection or sympathy of any youth?”

He also assured NPP members and loyalists of his unflinching support for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

“I remain committed to the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo’s course for victory, and I would like to use this opportunity to reassure party members that these are fake images and they should be ignored.”