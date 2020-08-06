The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has condemned the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

Akua Denteh, about two weeks ago, was tortured and killed after she was accused of being a witch by a supposed priestess brought into the community to allegedly cleanse it.

The matter has generated nationwide condemnation with calls on the police to ensure that all those culpable are made to face the law.

During a visit to the Savannah Region, Mr. Oppong-Boanuh expressed worry over the incident and urged Ghanaians

“The incident was something that was worrying. If you look at the age of the woman and what was done to her by her own relatives is a bit disheartening. Ghanaians in this age and times should not be doing that. Why is it that it is always the ladies that are being accused of witchcraft? We should always ensure that we protect our mothers and sisters.”

So far, seven people are in police custody in connection with the incident.

Six of them have already been arraigned and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The other one is a 40-year-old priestess, Sherina Mohammed, who is alleged to have masterminded the lynching has been remanded into police custody.

Sherina Mohammed has admitted to being the woman in the viral video, but denied she led the lynching.

She is expected to reappear in court on 20th August 2020.

Akufo-Addo welcomes recent arrests

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his satisfaction with the arrest of these persons believed to have taken part in the gruesome murder of the woman.

He is hopeful the prosecution of the individuals will serve as a deterrent to others.

“I am happy that the Regional Minister says five people have been arrested and will be arraigned. I beg you. We do not want to hear of such an incident again”, the President said during a tour to Damongo.

The President had earlier said the lynching had disfigured the nation and prayed for justice to prevail.