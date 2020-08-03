Former President, Jerry John Rawlings says he will soon react in equal measure to some claims made by Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi in his recent book titled, “Working With Rawlings.”

The former Keta MP wrote in his recently launched book that ahead of the 2008 elections, Mr. Rawlings tried convincing him to undermine Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, who had been the NDC’s flagbearer on three occasions after the end of the Rawlings administration.

The former President, however, discredited the claim, emphasizing that Ahwoi’s claim is borne out of a desire to control the party.

“Much as I find it tiring and tedious to be engaging in self-defence when I have given my all, all these years, I will soon deal with the callous agenda of bile by the likes of Kwamena Ahwoi, who are desperately seeking control of the NDC party.”

“The NDC could, should and has survived on the authority of the word, but if care is not taken, it will collapse and drown as has been happening, on the word of those in authority.”

The Chairman of the Volta Regional Council of Elders for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dan Abodakpi has also taken on Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi over some comments in the book.

According to Mr. Abodakpi, the publication of the book and its content are perilous and ill-timed

Below is a statement from Rawlings

OTUMFUO DESERVES COMMENDATION

I want to take the opportunity to congratulate the Asantehene for the steps he has taken, to seriously protect the environment and also to thank him for tampering justice with mercy on Nana Bantamahene.

We each have to learn to take a cue from the Asantehene and be bold and audacious in our defence of the environment, especially from thieves and crooks, who with impunity can collect parcels of land anywhere, anyhow and do as they wish against the public good and the sanctity of nature.

Let me also express my gratitude to Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs for taking the initiative to lead a delegation of the Volta Region House of Chiefs to the border areas in the region to ascertain things for themselves. Some of the unsightly things we see on the Internet do not speak well of us locally and internationally.

