The leader of the Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants, Kofi Koranteng, spared no punches when assessing the work of the Akufo-Addo administration.

He described President Akufo-Addo as “delusional” for rating his government’s output favourably over the last three years.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News, Mr. Koranteng, for example, criticised the size of the Akufo-Addo administration which has over 100 ministers.

He has long contended that a Ghanaian government does not need more than 10 ministries to run the affairs of the country and promised to adhere to this principle if he won power.

Mr. Koranteng insisted that the large government size of the Akufo-Addo administration has yielded no positive outcomes despite the President’s assertions to the contrary.

“If you go and do a performance evaluation, they [the ministers] will all have failed because they haven’t brought any additional value.”

The presidential aspirant also held that Ghanaians were deserving of a new crop of leaders.

“We want results in Ghana. We are tired of the nonsense where people come in and they present themselves as President and they don’t do anything for the country.”

As an example of the failings of the Akufo-Addo government, Mr. Koranteng cited government’s recent promise to build an airport in Cape Coast.

He also rubbished the “ridiculous notion” that an airport in Cape Coast will boost tourism, as some defenders of the government have argued.

“Where is the science in building an airport for the Central Region? You just come in one day and say you want to build an airport?”

“The smart people in the Central Region know that building an airport is not a priority for the Central Region. Jobs, industry and manufacturing are what is sustainable,” Mr. Koranteng said.