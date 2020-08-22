A former flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has been elected to be flagbearer for the 2020 elections.

Mr. Greenstreet at the party’s primaries held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Eastern Region polled 213 votes against Bright Akwetey’s 27 and Divine Ayivor’s 14 votes.

This will be the second time Mr. Greenstreet will be getting the nod to take a shot at the presidency.

In 2016 when he first contested in the presidential polls on the ticket of the CPP, he came fourth out of seven candidates with 25,552 votes representing 0.24% of the valid votes cast.

Meanwhile, the party’s national executives’ election saw new leaders taking up the mantle of leadership.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma, the 2012 running-mate to then flagbearer Dr. Abu-Sakara got the nod to become the CPP National Chairman.

Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah also beat acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila to become the substantive General Secretary.

While Nana Yaa Jantuah polled 187 votes, James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh managed only 67 votes.

Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, a son of the founder of the CPP also lost in his bid to become Vice Chairman of the party after polling 84 as against Emmanuel Ogbojor’s 125.

A third aspirant, John Benjamin Davids, polled 39 votes.

National Executives

National Chairman

Hajia Hamdatu -73

Nana Bright Oduro -68

Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma-100

Rejected -5

National Vice Chairman

Onsy Kwame Nkrumah -84

Emmanuel Ogbojor -125

John Benjamin Davids-39

Rejected -7

General Secretary

Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187

James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67

Rejected -1

National Woman Organizer

Hajia Aisha Sulley -129

Rose Austin Tenadu -122

Rejected -4

National Organizer

Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179

Rashid Alao -76

National Youth Organizer

Osei Kofi Aquah -168

Solomon Duncan -80

Rejected -6

Treasurer

Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169

Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79

Rejected -7