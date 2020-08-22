A former flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has been elected to be flagbearer for the 2020 elections.
Mr. Greenstreet at the party’s primaries held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Eastern Region polled 213 votes against Bright Akwetey’s 27 and Divine Ayivor’s 14 votes.
This will be the second time Mr. Greenstreet will be getting the nod to take a shot at the presidency.
In 2016 when he first contested in the presidential polls on the ticket of the CPP, he came fourth out of seven candidates with 25,552 votes representing 0.24% of the valid votes cast.
Meanwhile, the party’s national executives’ election saw new leaders taking up the mantle of leadership.
Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma, the 2012 running-mate to then flagbearer Dr. Abu-Sakara got the nod to become the CPP National Chairman.
Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah also beat acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila to become the substantive General Secretary.
While Nana Yaa Jantuah polled 187 votes, James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh managed only 67 votes.
Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, a son of the founder of the CPP also lost in his bid to become Vice Chairman of the party after polling 84 as against Emmanuel Ogbojor’s 125.
A third aspirant, John Benjamin Davids, polled 39 votes.
National Executives
National Chairman
Hajia Hamdatu -73
Nana Bright Oduro -68
Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9
Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma-100
Rejected -5
National Vice Chairman
Onsy Kwame Nkrumah -84
Emmanuel Ogbojor -125
John Benjamin Davids-39
Rejected -7
General Secretary
Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187
James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67
Rejected -1
National Woman Organizer
Hajia Aisha Sulley -129
Rose Austin Tenadu -122
Rejected -4
National Organizer
Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179
Rashid Alao -76
National Youth Organizer
Osei Kofi Aquah -168
Solomon Duncan -80
Rejected -6
Treasurer
Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169
Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79
Rejected -7