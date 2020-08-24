Some Junior High schools In Accra have started receiving the free hot meal promised them by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the President, there had been reports of some final year students going hungry in their quest to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocol hence this social service is essential to help them cope with schooling in times of a pandemic.

Some of the students shared their excitement after receiving their free hot lunch in a Citi News interview.

“When we heard that the government was going to give us the food we were excited but we didn’t believe it. Today around 10 am they brought us some jollof rice with eggs in packs. It was really nice and hot as well.”

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in his 15th address to the nation on measures taken to stem the spread of COVID-19 indicated that, the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry will on Monday, 24th August provide one hot meal per day to all final year JHS students and staff.

A total of 584,000 final year Junior High School (JHS) students, and 146,000 staff in both in public and private schools are expected to be given one hot meal a day until they write the Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

According to the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison the menu would include Jollof, Waakye, Plain Rice, and Vegetable Stew, Kontomire Stew with an egg.

The waakye she explained would be served twice a week.